Relx reports 14.2 percent rise in first-half revenue, raises dividend

(Reuters) - European information and analytics provider Relx reported a 14.2 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by growth in its analytics and electronic businesses.

The company, whose digital analytics tools are used in law, accountancy and finance, said revenue grew to 3.72 billion pounds ($4.89 billion).

The company, which raised its dividend by a more-than-expected 21 percent in February, raised its interim dividend by 14 percent to 11.70 pence per share but left its full year dividend policy unchanged.

The Anglo-Dutch company, previously known as Reed Elsevier, said key business trends remained unchanged.