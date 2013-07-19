LONDON Belgian family-owned investment company Verlinvest sold its 2.1 percent stake in Remy Cointreau (RCOP.PA) one day after the French spirits group posted weak sales, while a raft of broker downgrades also helped pull the stock down 4 percent.

A Remy Cointreau spokeswoman confirmed earlier reports by London-based traders of the placing of the sizeable stake by Credit Suisse, adding that the seller was consumer-focused Verlinvest and the shares represented its entire holding.

Verlinvest could not be immediately reached for comment.

The stock was offered between 78.5 euros and 79.5 euros, with a total of 1.06 million shares on offer.

By 1237 GMT, Remy's shares were off 3.4 percent at 79.29 euros. The stock has lost 0.8 percent this year, underperforming the European beverages sector .SX3P, which has gained over 6 percent.

With a market capitalisation of 4.1 billion euros, Remy competes with global drinks giants Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) and Diageo (DGE.L)

The Herard Dubreuil family controls 50.82 percent of Remy's capital while Fidelity Management & Research Company is its second biggest holder with 2.4 million shares, owning 4.71 percent of the company, ThomsonReuters data show.

Verlinvest invests on behalf of the families that founded brewery group Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Adding to the stock weakness on Friday were a string of broker downgrades after Remy predicted on Thursday that demand for its flagship cognac brand in China would remain sluggish in the second quarter.

JP Morgan cut its rating on Remy to 'underweight' from 'neutral' while Societe Generale cut its target price to 85 euros from 91 euros, UBS lowered it to 89 from 97 euros and Bernstein to 78.5 euros from 80.5 euros.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Toni Vorobyova and Elena Berton and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)