PARIS Car maker Renault (RENA.PA) is close to making announcements relating to high-end models, French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Sunday in an interview.

"A certain number of decisions are about to be announced by Renault in the upmarket segment," Montebourg said in a joint interview with BFM-TV, RMC and Le Point. "They are going to create, I believe, four upmarket models because they've decided to go and fight."

A spokesman for Renault declined to comment on Montebourg's remarks, adding that the only announcement the automaker had made so far in relation to upmarket vehicles was the next generation of Espace from 2014.

"In the very short term, the major steps are the Clio 4 and the Zoe," the spokesman said.

The fourth-generation Clio -- a "faux-coupé," five-door car that looks like a sportier three-door -- is the first complete design by new style chief Laurens van den Acker, hired from Mazda three years ago to make the Renault brand sexier.

The Zoe is an electric car which Renault plans to launch by the end of this year.

