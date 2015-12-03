Carlos Ghosn, CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance speaks during a question and answer session organised by the Japan Chamber of Commerce in Tokyo July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

PARIS Renault-Nissan (RENA.PA) 7201.PA Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Thursday talks to resolve a standoff with the French government over voting rights were ongoing, but he hoped to resolve the matter by a board meeting on Dec. 11.

"There is an important date which is the Renault board meeting on Dec. 11," Ghosn told Le Figaro daily in an interview published on Thursday. "Currently, there are a lot of negotiations taking place ... I ask you to be patient and wait until Dec. 11."

Japanese carmaker Nissan has set out new proposals to end parent Renault's control and block French government interference in their alliance, two sources said on Wednesday.

The revised demands aim to defuse a governance row that erupted in April when French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron raised the government's stake in Renault to 19.7 percent from 15 percent to secure double voting rights.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams)