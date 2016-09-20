PARIS The Renault-Nissan Alliance said on Tuesday it had acquired the French software development company Sylpheo as part of a plan to boost expansion of its connected vehicle services.

Renault-Nissan plans to launch more than 10 vehicles with autonomous drive technology by 2020.

"Sylpheo's team of 40 engineers and consultants will bring software development and cloud engineering expertise to the organisation," said Ogi Redzic, Renault-Nissan's senior vicepresident of connected vehicles and mobility Services.

Renault-Nissan also said it had launched a recruitment campaign to hire 300 technology experts in the field.

