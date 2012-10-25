People visit the Renault showcase on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. The Paris auto show opens its doors to the public from September 29 to October 14. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS Renault (RENA.PA) said it had cut its full-year delivery goal after third-quarter sales fell 13 percent, weighed down by Europe's worsening market slump.

Sales fell to 8.45 billion euros (6.79 billion pounds) in the three months to September 30 from 9.75 billion a year earlier, Renault said.

Deliveries in 2012 will fall short of the 2.72 million recorded last year, as Europe's automarket shrinks an estimated 8 percent "at best", Renault said. The company had previously forecast a 6-7 percent market contraction.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)