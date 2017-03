French car manufacturer Renault's advertising slogan 'Drive the change' is placed at the company's exhibition stand during the first media day of the 80th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

PARIS French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) said third-quarter revenue fell 3.2 percent as negative currency effects more than offset increasing global sales volumes.

Revenue fell to 8 billion euros (6.82 billion pounds) in the three months ended September 30 from 8.26 billion in the year-earlier period, Renault said in a statement on Thursday.

The carmaker reiterated its full-year goal of an increase in global sales volumes combined with a positive auto division operating margin and free cash flow.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)