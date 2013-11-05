Employees inspect a Renault Zoe electric car on the production line at the Renault automobile factory in Flins, west of Paris, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

TOKYO The Renault-Nissan alliance (RENA.PA) (7201.T) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) are considering a broad cooperation including sharing products, technologies, and production capacity, the three carmakers said on Tuesday.

Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors are considering selling two new Mitsubishi-brand sedans that will be based on Renault vehicles, the companies said in a statement.

One of them, a full-size D-segment sedan, will be manufactured at the Renault-Samsung plant in Busan, South Korea and be introduced in the United States and Canada, the companies said.

(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Christopher Cushing)