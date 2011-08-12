TOKYO Japan's Prime Minister Naoto Kan, under pressure from both the opposition and critics within his own party to step down, has made the passage of a bill to promote renewable energy sources a condition for resigning.

Policy chiefs of the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition parties agreed this week on amendments to the bill, allowing the revised bill to be passed by parliament later this month and to be implemented on July 1, 2012.

Advocates say the bill is key for Japan to increase the proportion of renewable energy it uses to ensure energy security in light of the radiation crisis at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, which they say has made it impossible to build more reactors in the world's third-biggest user of nuclear power.

Following are some of the details of the revised bill obtained by Reuters, and its implications:

- Require the power sector to buy electricity from a wider range of renewable energy sources at preset prices for preset periods in a so-called "feed-in" tariff scheme.

- Expand the range of renewable sources from the existing pilot scheme for surplus electricity from small-lot solar suppliers to all renewable types, paving the way for more investors and businesses to enter the clean-energy market.

- Require the government to review the scheme covering solar, wind, biomass, geothermal and small-size hydro power and make necessary adjustments when its post-Fukushima energy policy is fixed, expected by the end of this year. A review is also required at least every three years.

- The more renewable power is introduced, the more electricity bills rise as utilities are allowed to pass their costs to end-users equally. The revised bill, however, includes special provisions for energy-intensive industries to allow them to pay less than what the rest is surcharged.

- Trade Minister Banri Kaieda has said the government wants to cap the surcharge in electricity bills to 0.5 yen per kwh when 10 years are passed after the scheme is launched

- There is no reference to such a cap in the revised bill and instead the government is called to take into account an appropriate return for investors who start renewable energy projects within the three years of the launch to accelerate investment during the promotion period.

- A group of experts appointed upon approval by parliament will decide a price and a period for each renewable type, instead of renewable types divided into only two categories of solar and non-solar in the original bill. Trade Minister may turn up prices and periods every six months if necessary.

- Require the power sector to make efforts to lessen the surcharge on end-users.

- Require the government to consider deregulation and other policy steps to support the renewable energy sector.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda)