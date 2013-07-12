The offshore wind power industry is holding back on further investment as it awaits news on policy moves by various European governments considering reining in their green subsidies.

Those who oppose subsidies say they inflate energy prices and undermine Europe's competitiveness. The industry, meanwhile, insists subsidies are essential in the early stages to attract the enormous upfront investment required for the infrastructure.

COSTS

Comparison is complicated because it varies from project to project. Analysts also differentiate between upfront investment, which is very high for offshore wind, and costs per megawatt hour over the life of a project.

That brings down the cost of offshore wind and other renewable sources because they avoid exposure to any rises in fossil fuel prices.

Advocates of renewable energy also emphasise that its cost will fall as more is produced, component chains are streamlined and capital expenditure is shared by different operators when possible.

WIDE RANGE

In general, natural gas can be the cheapest form of new generation at 50-70 pounds sterling ($76-110) per megawatt hour (MWh), depending on gas purchase prices.

Onshore wind is priced at about 60-100 pounds/MWh.

Offshore wind is much more expensive, but has potential to fall in price as a technology that is still evolving.

The British treasury's strike prices for renewable energy put offshore wind in 2014/15 at 155 pounds/MWh and 135 pounds/MWh 2018/19.

The International Energy Agency says that offshore capital costs in Europe were between about 3.5 million euros (3.0 million pounds) per megawatt and 4.9 million euros from late 2011 to early 2013.

For onshore, turbine prices have been steadily decreasing and in 2012 were 0.85 million euros per megawatt, down from 0.94 million euros in 2011, the IEA said.

GERMAN PROJECTS

Because of Germany's plans to scale back subsidies, developers say no investment decisions have been made on new offshore projects once the six already under way are completed. Those projects are listed below.

Riffgat (EWE LANDWE.UL, Enova).

Borkum West II (33 municipal and regional energy supply companies, led by Trianel).

Global Tech I (Stadtwerke Munich, HSE AG (Darmstadt), Axpo AXPOHP.UL, Esportes Offshore Beteiligungs, Norderland Projekt, Windreich AG).

Meerwind Sud/Ost (WindMW, a joint venture between Blackstone and Windland Energieerzeugungs).

Nordsee Ost (RWE Innogy (RWEG.DE)).

DanTysk (Stadtwerke Munich, Vattenfall VATN.UL).

Sources: Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, analysts, offshore wind websites.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Barbara Lewis; Editing by David Goodman)