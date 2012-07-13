UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
LONDON, July 13 The renewable energy arm of UK utility Centrica and Danish firm Dong Energy plan to submit applications, via their Celtic Array joint venture, to build a 2.2 gigawatt wind farm in the Irish Sea, National Infrastructure Planning said on Friday.
The application for the Rhiannon Wind Farm project, for between 147 and 440 wind turbines, is set to be made by the end of 2013 with the aim of starting offshore construction in 2017, it said.
Celtic Array Ltd. is a joint venture established in March between the two companies designed to co-develop a major offshore wind farm and associated transmission lines linking into Britain's electricity grid. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.