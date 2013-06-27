Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd, an investment company focusing on onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) energy generation assets, said it planned to raise up to 300 million pounds through an initial public offering.

The company said it plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to acquire a 276 megawatt initial portfolio of fourteen onshore wind farms and four solar PV parks in the UK, France and Ireland.

Renewables Infrastructure said it intends to pursue further investments in the UK, France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

The company, which has applied to list on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, said its shares are expected to start trading in late July.

Canaccord Genuity Ltd and Jefferies International Ltd are acting as joint sponsors and bookrunners for the IPO.

