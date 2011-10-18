British industrial chain maker Renold's (RNO.L) first-half sales were buoyed by a strong performance across all its regions despite difficult trading conditions, and the company said it would double its full-year operating profit in line with market expectations.

Renold's shares, which have shed about 18 percent over the past month, were up 6.3 percent at 27.25 pence at 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, making it one of the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, whose products are used in transportation, steel and mining industries, also said it planned to implement a number of cost cutting measures to offset the impact of economic uncertainties.

Renold said the cost cuts would help protect its full-year results against the impact of unforeseen reductions in sales growth during the second half.

"Given the ongoing macro economic uncertainty in many of the world's major economies, the group has accelerated a number of planned cost reduction initiatives," the company said in a statement.

Renold said incremental sales drove operating profit in the first half, with underlying sales up 13 percent from last year. Order intake rose 3 percent from last year.

The company also said forward order book visibility for the third quarter was up from the year-ago period.

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to post a pretax profit of 11.6 million pounds on revenue of 208.5 million pounds for the year ending March 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)