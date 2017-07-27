FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Rentokil profit surges on gains from Haniel joint venture
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook misses ton but Stokes takes fight to South Africa
Sport
Cook misses ton but Stokes takes fight to South Africa
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 27, 2017 / 6:44 AM / in a day

Rentokil profit surges on gains from Haniel joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

British support services company Rentokil Initial Plc (RTO.L) said its pre-tax profit surged in the first-half, as the company gained from the disposal of businesses, including those transferred into the Haniel joint venture.

The company, which offers services such as pest control, hygiene and work wear supply, said pretax profit rose to 592.9 million pounds in the six months ended June 30, an increase of over 637 percent.

The company said last year it will combine parts of its workwear and hygiene units with those of Haniel, a family-owned German firm, to create a leading European provider with a combined revenue of about 1.1 billion euros.

Adjusted profit before tax for the period was 126 million pounds, an increase of 28.5 percent.

Reporting by Esha Vaish and Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.