LONDON British support services firm Rentokil Initial (RTO.L) said it remained on track to achieve its full-year expectations after a 15.9 percent rise in underlying first pretax profits, helped by strong growth in its pest control business.

The company, whose services also include hygiene and work wear supply, said on Thursday that profit before tax in the first half of the year rose to 70.2 million pounds from 66.8 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average expect Rentokil to post a pretax profit of 195.50 million pounds for the full year, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

