LONDON The parcel delivery arm of pest control and hygiene group Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L) posted a 26.4 million pound operating loss in 2012, taking the shine off an otherwise strong year for the group.

Rentokil saw a 10.1 percent rise in adjusted pre-tax profit to 191 million pounds, buoyed by a strong performance in the final quarter, and ahead of 19 analyst forecasts of around 181 million pounds in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Profit was partly driven by 59 million pounds of cost savings achieved in 2012 by restructuring its textiles and hygiene arm in France and its pest control division across different countries.

But analysts and investors may be disappointed by the performance of City Link, which has sapped growth at the company since 2007 due to high operating costs in a competitive market. Many had singled the unit out for a sale.

Brown said in November that City Link's 2012 adjusted operating loss would be around 25 million pounds, compared with the 20 million pounds analysts predicted at the beginning of the 2012.

Overall, total sales at the firm were up 2.8 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.55 billion pounds.

Chief Executive Alan Brown said that he expected the momentum Rentokil achieved in October to December to continue into 2013.

(Reporting By Christine Murray; editing by Kate Holton)