LONDON Rentokil Initial (RTO.L) posted a 7.4 percent rise in third quarter adjusted profit but said its troubled courier service City Link would not return to profit before the end of the year.

The pest control and cleaning services firm said on Friday adjusted pretax profit was 53.2 million pounds ($85 million) on revenue up 2.2 percent to 626.7 million pounds at constant exchange rates.

City Link revenue rose 2.4 percent in the three months to September with the firm saying that trading had been impacted by road closures related to the London Olympics and a reduction in revenue per consignment.

Chief Executive Alan Brown said the recovery plans for the parcels delivery arm remained on track, although the unit was now expected to post a small loss for the fourth-quarter having previously expected it to make a return to profit.

Revenue in the group's largest business, textiles and hygiene, rose 1.3 percent in the period, while sales at its pest control division were up 2.1 percent.

Brown added that he was optimistic about Rentokil's acquisition pipeline and said it expected an improvement in the group profit at constant exchange rates in the fourth quarter.

The group's financial performance was adversely affected by currency movements with profit flat and revenue down 1.6 percent at actual exchange rates.

($1 = 0.6262 British pounds)

(Reporting By Christine Murray; Editing by Neil Maidment)