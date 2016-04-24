Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi delivers his remarks during the signing ceremony on climate change held at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi criticized U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday for his "policy of fear," and said he was firmly in Democrat Hillary Clinton's camp.

"I support very strongly Hillary Clinton because I think she is a woman able to give security to every partner, to give a message of cooperation with other parties, to continue the good policy of President (Barack) Obama" Renzi said on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" show.

"I consider Donald Trump a man who invests a lot in a policy of fear," the prime minister said.

Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul, and former U.S. Secretary of State Clinton are the front-runners to be their parties' candidates in the November presidential election.

Another European leader, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose immigration policies Trump has called "insane," declined to be drawn when asked about Trump.

"I concentrate fully on the tasks of the year 2016, which keep me pretty busy," she said in a joint news conference with Obama in Germany.

Trump has said that the refugee crisis could trigger revolutions and even the end of Europe.

A million migrants, many fleeing Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries in conflict in the Middle East, Asia and Africa have poured into Europe through Greece since last year. Turkey hosts 2.7 million Syrian refugees.

