Battersea Power Station is seen as the sun rises above the city of London April 23, 2011.

DUBLIN All four of Battersea Power Stations's imposing white brick chimneys need to be knocked down and rebuilt because they are at risk of collapse, the developer behind the building's regeneration project said on Saturday.

The chimneys have been a feature of London's skyline for almost 80 years but all four are more than two decades over their design life and AIM-listed Real Estate Opportunities (REO), the owners of the station, plans to take them down and rebuild them, one by one.

"One day (if) there is a high wind there one of them is going to come down so it's better off you take them down and put them back up so that can't happen," Richard Barrett, one of the co-founders of Treasury Holdings, which has a majority stake in REO, told Reuters.

"All four of them will have to be taken down and rebuilt. They are basically unreinforced concrete. We are going to re-create them exactly as they are except with a 100-year design life from now," he said in an interview on the sidelines of an economic forum in Dublin.

"No one will notice any difference."

REO is close to choosing a new equity partner for the 5.5 billion pound development with long-term investors the most likely choice for a project that could take two decades to complete.

"It's in the final stages. There's a shortlist," Barrett said.

REO has spoken to private equity firms about the development but Barrett said their shorter time frame for investments didn't make them the best fit.

"Other types of outfits have longer time horizons and because Battersea will take 15-20 years to develop they are more compatible," he said.

Barrett said whether REO sold a majority or minority stake depended on what the successful bidder offered.

"There is a different approach by some of the bidders to what they want. Some are quite passive and want to be a minority (shareholder) others would prefer to be a majority and a bit more active."

"Some of them are strategic. If, for example, we picked an Asian investor they may have certain similarities with us in Asia. So the proposition from them might be more than just Battersea. That's very advantageous. It depends."

Barrett said the iconic nature of the project had attracted plenty of interest.

But the development project is not for the faint of heart. Schemes to redevelop the site have repeatedly run aground since power production ceased nearly three decades ago.

The REO project is one of the largest regeneration proposals being considered in the capital and is expected to provide up to 25,000 jobs, with about 15,000 people working within the station.

