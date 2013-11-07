MADRID Spanish oil major Repsol (REP.MC) posted an annual 22 percent fall in third-quarter adjusted net profit to 387 million euros ($523.5 million), hit by production outages in Libya and a steep decline in refining margins.

Like other integrated oil majors, Repsol suffered in Europe, weighing on earnings and margins. Refining margins fell 60 percent in July through September, while underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped 33 percent to 840 million euros.

However, Repsol increased overall production by 1.5 percent as the start-up of large projects in Bolivia, Russia and Brazil helped offset outages in Libya, where civil unrest prompted concerns of prolonged output disruptions.

Repsol's total production rose an accumulated 8.2 percent to 354,300 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the nine-month period, in line with an annual growth target of 7 percent to reach 500,000 BOE a day in 2016.

The report follows those of its European integrated oil peers which last week promised to control spending and return cash to investors through asset sales, share buybacks or dividends.

The Spanish firm is considering selling its 30 percent stake in Gas Natural Fenosa (GAS.MC) to invest in exploration and production following the agreed sale of liquefied natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).

The LNG sale was prompted by a need to shore up finances and preserve credit ratings after the nationalisation of its YPF unit in Argentina, for which Repsol is still seeking compensation.

Repsol shares have risen 32 percent over the past year to trade around 19 euros, well recovering from a low of 10.56 euros reached in July of 2012 soon after the loss of YPF.

