MADRID Spanish oil major Repsol (REP.MC) posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, excluding its majority stake in energy company YPF (YPFD.BA) which was taken over by the Argentine government.

On a proforma basis, net profit adjusted for one-time items and inventory costs (CCS adjusted net) came in at 474 million euros (379 million pounds) in the first quarter, boosted by high oil prices and a strong liquified natural gas business.

Including YPF, net profit fell 3 percent to 635 million euros in the first quarter, the company said.

