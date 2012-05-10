Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
MADRID Spanish oil major Repsol (REP.MC) posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, excluding its majority stake in energy company YPF (YPFD.BA) which was taken over by the Argentine government.
On a proforma basis, net profit adjusted for one-time items and inventory costs (CCS adjusted net) came in at 474 million euros (379 million pounds) in the first quarter, boosted by high oil prices and a strong liquified natural gas business.
Including YPF, net profit fell 3 percent to 635 million euros in the first quarter, the company said.
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.