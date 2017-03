MADRID The European Union's General Tribunal on Monday upheld fines on Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) and Cepsa for fixing prices for asphalt from 1991 to 2002.

Repsol must pay 80.49 million euros ($107.47 million) and Cepsa 83.85 million euros as well as legal fees, the court said in a ruling on its website. The tribunal rejected appeals for the fines to be turned over or reduced.

A Repsol spokesman said the company had no comment. A Cepsa spokesman said the company was studying the ruling.

