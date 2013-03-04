The logo of Spanish oil major Repsol is seen outside a petrol station in Madrid February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID Singaporean state investor Temasek TEM.UL has bought 5 percent of Spain's Repsol (REP.MC), increasing its stake and helping to strengthen the oil major's finances.

Temasek bought Repsol's entire portfolio of treasury stock for 1.04 billion euros $1.35 billion (897 million pounds), lifting its holding to 6.3 percent, Repsol said on Monday.

The investor paid 16.01 euros a share, or a 1.7 discount to what the stock was worth at Friday's close. Shares in Repsol were up 1.2 percent at around 0815 GMT.

Having an international investor like Temasek on board was "an important support for our management and growth strategy," Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau said in a statement.

Repsol said last week it could sell its treasury stock or issue a preference share conversion to improve its credit rating.

On Friday, ratings agency Moody's changed its outlook for Repsol to "stable" from "negative", after the company sold liquefied natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) for $4.4 billion cash, helping it to cut its debt.

Repsol had spent much of 2012 in recovery mode after Argentina expropriated its majority stake in YPF (YPFD.BA) in April, triggering concerns on funding and growth.

Last week the oil group posted strong production growth in the fourth quarter, helping it to beat earnings forecasts. ($1 = 0.7702 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Erica Billingham)