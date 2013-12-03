MADRID Any compensation deal between Argentina and Spanish oil major Repsol (REP.MC) over the nationalisation of Argentina's national oil firm YPF (YPFD.BA) is preferable to a lawsuit, Spain's secretary of state told Spanish newspaper Expansion.

"A deal, whether good, bad or average is always better than a lawsuit," Jaime Garcia-Legaz said in an interview with Expansion published on Tuesday.

Argentina and Repsol struck a preliminary deal last week over compensation for the seizure of the Spanish firm's controlling stake in YPF after talks in Buenos Aires involving representatives of the Spanish government.

Detailed talks are due to begin this week, the Argentine government said on Friday.

