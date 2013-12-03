Snap's shares pop after $3.4 billion IPO
NEW YORK Snap Inc's in-demand shares opened for trading on Thursday at $24 on the New York Stock Exchange a day after pricing at $17 per share.
MADRID Repsol (REP.MC) Chairman Antonio Brufau asked on Tuesday for a "a convincing sum" from Argentina to compensate the Spanish company for the expropriation of its majority stake in energy firm YPF (YPFD.BA).
Argentina and Repsol struck a preliminary deal last week over compensation for the 2012 seizure of the oil firm's YPF stake that sources have said is worth $5 billion (3 billion pounds), half the sum Repsol was initially demanding.
"We've never mentioned $5 billion. What we've said is that the sum received should be, in some way, convincing and justify the withdrawal of lawsuits," Brufau said at a business event in Barcelona, his first public appearance since last week's deal.
As part of a preliminary agreement for compensation in the form of liquid assets, Repsol would withdraw a series of lawsuits filed against Argentina over the YPF seizure.
Details of the settlement, which is likely to be paid in 10-year U.S. dollar denominated Argentine bonds, are expected to be ironed out in the coming weeks.
Repsol rejected a YPF compensation offer in June that included a stake, and investments, in Argentina's vast Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field.
Earlier, Spanish commerce secretary Jaime Garcia-Legaz said any deal between Argentina and Repsol is preferable to a lawsuit.
"A deal, whether good, bad or average is always better than a lawsuit," Garcia-Legaz said in an interview with newspaper Expansion published on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Sarah Morris and Carlos Ruano; writing by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Greg Mahlich and Tom Pfeiffer)
LONDON The European Union's market watchdog is investigating ways to stop national regulators competing unfairly with each other as they try to attract firms from Britain after Brexit in a beauty parade of financial centres.
LONDON About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.