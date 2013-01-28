A logo of the Blackberry maker's Research in Motion is seen on a building at the RIM Technology Park in Waterloo April 18, 2012. Picture taken April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Research In Motion Ltd announced multiple music and video partners on Monday for its BlackBerry 10 storefront, ranging from Walt Disney Co's Walt Disney Studios and Sony Corp's Sony Pictures to Vivendi SA's Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group.

The company said its BlackBerry World will include an extensive catalogue of songs, movies and television shows, with most movies available the same day they are released on DVD, and with next-day availability for many TV series.

