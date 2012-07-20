(Adds detail)

LONDON, JULY 20 - Resolution RSL.L, the british insurer, said it had cancelled plans to return 250 million pounds to shareholders, blaming increasingly uncertain economic and financial market conditions.

"I understand that shareholders will be very disappointed that the board has concluded not to return a second 250 million pounds of capital, but it would be inappropriate to do so against the backdrop of heightened investment, economic and regulatory uncertainty," Resolution Chairman Mike Biggs said in a statement.

Resolution, which pledged last year to hand back the cash during the first half of 2012, had warned in March that volatile market conditions might make it impossible to deliver.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)