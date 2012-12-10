LONDON British insurance takeover specialist Resolution RSL.L said it would pay 7.5 million pounds to sever links with an advisory firm it had outsourced key management functions to, about half the full termination fee.

The negotiated settlement represents a saving on the full severance fee of 14.6 million pounds, Resolution said in a statement on Monday.

Resolution had contracted key management functions including planning and executing acquisitions to the advisory firm, Resolution Operations, paying it an annual fee of about 20 million pounds.

Resolution agreed to sever links with the advisory unit in August after Britain's regulator said the arrangement was incompatible with a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange because it made key decision-makers unaccountable to shareholders.

Clive Cowdery, Resolution's founder and main acquisition specialist, ran Resolution Operations but did not sit on the Resolution board.

The arrangement had also drawn criticism from shareholders after the group completed fewer acquisitions than expected.

Resolution was set up in 2008 by Cowdery to make money buying, merging and selling on underperforming life insurers, but failed to complete as many takeovers as hoped because falling share prices deterred owners from doing deals.

The company, which spent 4.7 billion pounds buying three insurers including former mutual Friends Provident, called a halt to acquisitions in August and said it would instead try to make money for its investors by wringing savings out of its existing assets.

