LONDON, JUNE 12 - Insurance-focused acquisition vehicle Resolution RSL.L said Evelyn Bourke, one of its most senior executives, would quit to become finance chief at Bupa, the private health insurer.

Bourke, who ran the closed life division of Resolution's British insurance business, will take up her new role in the autumn, the company said on Tuesday.

Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said Bourke's departure could set back Resolution's plan to boost cash generation at its so-called Heritage closed life unit, a key plank of the company's strategy.

"We regard Evelyn very highly indeed and view her departure from Resolution, and Heritage in particular, as a severe blow to the business," Flanagan wrote in a note.

"A great win for Bupa, a big and bad loss for Resolution."

Resolution in March said it would split itself into a regular life insurer open to new customers, and a "back book" of life policies which would not take on new business and would be managed for cash.

The company, created in 2008 to buy underperforming life insurers and merge them into a more profitable whole, has since last year been focused on integrating and squeezing cost savings out of its existing acquisitions rather than looking for new deals.

Resolution shares were flat at 12.14 p.m., underperforming the FTSE 100 .FTSE share index, which was 0.2 percent higher. The stock has fallen 22 percent since the start of the year, while the FTSE has declined 2.3 percent.

Bourke was finance chief at FTSE 100 life insurer Friends Provident prior to its takeover by Resolution in 2009, and previously held senior roles at rival Standard Life (SL.L)

Her successor at Resolution will be announced "in due course," the company said.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)