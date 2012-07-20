LONDON British insurer Resolution Ltd RSL.L cancelled plans to distribute 250 million pounds ($393 million) to its shareholders, blaming uncertain economic and financial market conditions and sending its shares sharply lower.

"I understand that shareholders will be very disappointed that the board has concluded not to return a second 250 million pounds of capital," Resolution Chairman Mike Biggs said on Friday. "It would be inappropriate to do so against the backdrop of heightened investment, economic and regulatory uncertainty."

Resolution, which had promised investors they would receive the second instalment of a 500 million pound handout in the first half of 2012, warned in March that falling stock and bond prices might make it impossible to deliver.

The company said it had decided to cancel the payout after weighing up the future capital requirements of its British life insurance business.

Shares in Resolution, created in 2008 to buy and merge underperforming life insurers, were down 8 percent by 0920 GMT, making the company the biggest faller in Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE blue chip share index.

The stock - which had risen in recent sessions to its highest in three months - has lost 15 percent of its value so far this year, lagging an 11 percent increase for the broader STOXX Europe 600 insurance index .SXIP.

Analyst Edward Broughton at brokerage Sanford Bernstein said Resolution's decision was driven by regulatory pressure on the insurance sector to beef up its reserves amid faltering economic growth, and ahead of Europe's tough Solvency II capital rules for insurers.

"We believe the UK regulator is strongly encouraging all UK life insurance companies to reserve conservatively given current macro-economic uncertainty and in anticipation of the future implementation of Solvency II," Broughton wrote in a note.

Life insurers' earnings have been squeezed by a combination of weak sales and rock-bottom interest rates, while volatility in stock and bond prices triggered by the eurozone sovereign debt crisis have made investors nervous about their capital strength.

Resolution said its British life operation was financially robust with a capital surplus of 1.9 billion pounds as of June 30. The company's dividend policy is unchanged, it added.

