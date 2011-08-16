LONDON Life insurer Resolution RSL.L has set up a separate unit to manage its "back book" of policies no longer sold to new customers, in a sign it may seek separate buyers for the business when it puts itself up for sale.

The new division, UK Heritage Business, will allow Resolution to better focus on profitably selling new policies while offering improved service to back-book customers, the company said on Tuesday.

"Insurers generally in the market have allowed the go-forward businesses to get clogged up with some of the complexities of the past," Andy Briggs, head of Resolution's UK life insurance operation, told reporters.

Analysts said the move would make it easier for Resolution to sell its closed life business separately, a strategy the company has said it might pursue to deliver the double-digit returns it has promised shareholders.

"The structure could be useful in the event of a break-up of back/front book on project exit," Barclays Capital analyst Toby Langley wrote in a note.

There is keen demand for closed life funds from specialist investors such as Phoenix Life (PHNX.L), Chesnara (CSN.L),and Swiss Re's RUKN.VX Admin Re, which make money by buying up blocks of such businesses and squeezing savings out of them.

European buyout firm Cinven on Tuesday entered the market with the 275 million pound purchase of Guardian Life, a British closed life business owned by Dutch insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS).

Resolution, created to buy lame duck UK life insurers and merge them into a more profitable whole, said its half-year profit more than doubled to 390 million pounds.

That beat the 356 million pounds expected by analysts, according to a consensus forecast calculated by the company.

The improvement reflected the takeover of Axa's (AXAF.PA) UK life business and specialist life insurer BHA in the second half of 2010, with the acquired companies yielding one-off reserve releases of 221 million pounds.

Resolution, which also owns UK life insurer Friends Provident, plans to sell or float the combined business by November 2014, and is aiming to achieve a mid-teens rate of return for its investors.

Resolution shares were 1.5 percent lower at 12:00 p.m., narrowly outperforming a 1.65 percent decline in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index .SXIP.

The stock has fallen 9.5 percent since mid-July, reflecting a wider sell-off in financial shares amid fear of a U.S. recession and potential sovereign debt defaults in Europe.

(Editing by David Hulmes; reporting by Myles Neligan)