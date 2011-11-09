LONDON Insurance takeover specialist Resolution RSL.L announced plans to create a new asset management unit, and said cost savings from merging its acquisitions would be bigger than first thought thanks to a new outsourcing deal.

Resolution, which aims to buy underperforming British life insurers and merge them into a more profitable whole, said on Wednesday a 15-year agreement to outsource IT and policy administration duties from its flagship Friends Life business would deliver cost savings of 143 million pounds by 2013, up from an original target of 112 million.

The company, created in 2008 by insurance entrepreneur Clive Cowdery, also said it planned to set up an in-house asset management business in the second half of 2012. Resolution has previously said it might acquire a fund management business to invest the assets of its insurance businesses.

Resolution's Friends Life business had sales of 880 million pounds in the nine months to September 30, up from 705 million in the 2010 period.

