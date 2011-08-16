LONDON Insurance consolidator Resolution RSL.L reported stronger interim profits, driven by acquisitions, and said it was on course to hit its financial targets.

Resolution, created to buy underperforming UK life insurers and merge them into a more profitable whole, made a pretax operating profit of 390 million pounds in the six months to June 30, up from 151 million pounds a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

The improvement reflected a first contribution from Axa's (AXAF.PA) life operations and specialist life insurer BHA, acquired by Resolution during the second half of 2010.

The company is paying a first-half dividend of 6.47 pence per share, an increase of 18.5 percent.

