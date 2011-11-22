Global stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
A report by the McKinsey Global Institute, "Resource Revolution," lays out the challenges in a world that will see three billion people join the middle classes over the next two decades, spurring further huge demands for resources.
The institute is the research arm of McKinsey & Company consultancy.
Below are some of the main findings of the report, including forecasts that resource prices will remain high.
PRICES
* During the 20th century, improvements in exploration, extraction and cultivation techniques kept supply ahead of increasing demand, cutting the real price of an equally-weighted index of key commodities by almost half.
* During the past eight years alone, commodity prices have undone the decline of the previous century, rising to levels not seen since the early 1900s.
* The average of the McKinsey Global Institute commodity price index was rebased at 100 for the average of 1999-2001 and hit 260 during the average of the first four months of 2011.
* "Our analysis suggests they will remain high and volatile for at least the next 20 years if current trends hold."
* The index is based on an arithmetical average of four commodity indexes: food, agricultural raw materials, metals and energy. Each index was weighted by total world export volumes from 1999-2001.
GROWTH IN DEMAND
* The global car fleet is expected to almost double to 1.7 billion by 2030.
* In China, per capita meat consumption is due to increase by 60 percent to 80 kg a year.
* Demand for steel is likely to rise by 80 percent.
* China is forecast to add each year floor space totalling 2.5 times the entire residential and commercial square footage of the city of Chicago.
INVESTMENT/PRODUCTIVITY/CLIMATE
* Meeting the soaring demand for resources would require a hike in investment by 50-75 percent to $3.1 trillion (1.98 billion pounds) to $3.5 trillion per year.
* Measures to boost resource productivity, including improving the energy efficiency of buildings, would cost $900 billion a year and meet 30 percent of total demand for resources by 2030.
* Action to fight climate change would cost an additional $260-$370 billion a year, depending on the rate of technological advance in renewable energy.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)
