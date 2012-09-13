HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) has bought 5 million newly issued shares in diagnostics firm Response Genetics RGDX.O for $1.10 each, giving it a stake of 15.2 percent and sending shares in the U.S. company sharply higher.
The investment follows a deal between the two firms in 2010 that gave British-based GSK rights to Response's gene mutation testing technology, an area of growing importance to drugmakers as they target treatments according to patients' genetic profiles.
GSK said Response was performing companion diagnostic tests and other related activities for its immunotherapies and oncology pipeline candidates.
Shares in Response jumped 21 percent to $1.09 each in pre-market Nasdaq trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by James Jukwey)
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.