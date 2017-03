LONDON With British shoppers fretting over job security and a squeeze on incomes, retailers found the going tough in 2012. Following is a summary of how they fared over Christmas:

RETAILER/RIC/PERFORMANCE SECTOR

John Lewis Department store

Sales up 14.8 pct in 5 weeks to December

29.

House of Fraser Department store

Like-for-like sales, ex VAT, up 6.3

pct in 6 weeks to January 5.

Next Clothing

Sales up 3.9 pct November 1-December 24.

Wm Morrison Food

Like-for-like sales, ex fuel and VAT,

down 2.5 pct in 6 weeks to December 30.

Waitrose Food

Sales up 8.8 pct in 12 days to December 31

Like-for-like sales up 5.4 pct.

