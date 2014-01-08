LONDON Below is a summary of how Britain's retailers fared over Christmas, after many were forced to slash prices to drive up sales in the run up to the key festive trading period.

RETAILER/RIC/PERFORMANCE SECTOR

Debenhams Department store

Like-for-like sales up 0.1 percent in 17 weeks to December 28

Dunelm Group Homewares store

Like-for-like sales up 2.9 percent in second quarter to December 28

House of Fraser Department store

Like-for-like sales up 4.3 percent in 9 weeks to December 28

John Lewis Department store

Like-for-like sales up 6.9 percent in 5 weeks to December 28

Next Clothing

Total sales up 11.9 percent in 7 and a half weeks to December 24

Topps Tiles Tiles/Flooring

Like-for-like sales up 9.3 percent in 13 weeks to December 28

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by James Davey)