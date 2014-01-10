LONDON Below is a summary of how Britain's retailers fared over Christmas, after many were forced to slash prices to drive up sales in the run up to the key festive trading period.
RETAILER/RIC/SECTOR/PERFORMANCE
Debenhams (DEB.L)
Sector: Department store
Like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct in 17 weeks to December 28
Co-operative Group
Sector: Food, Banking
Like-for-like sales up 1 pct in 13 weeks to January 4
Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L)
Sector: Food
Like-for-like UK sales up 10.9 pct in 13 weeks to December 29
Dunelm Group (DNLM.L)
Sector: Homewares store
Like-for-like sales up 2.9 pct in second quarter to December 28
Greggs (GRG.L)
Sector: Food
Like-for-like sales up 3.1 pct in 5 weeks to January 4
House of Fraser
Sector: Department store
Like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct in 9 weeks to December 28
JD Sports Fashion (JD.L)
Sector: Clothing
Like-for-like sales at UK & Ireland sports and fashion stores for 48 weeks to January 4 "marginally ahead" of 5.8 pct growth guided to in November after 42 weeks of trading
John Lewis JLP.UL
Sector: Department store
Like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct in 5 weeks to December 28
Majestic Wine MJW.L
Sector: Beverages
UK like-for-like sales up 2.8 pct in 10 weeks to January 6
Marks & Spencer (MKS.L)
Sector: Clothing/Food
UK like-for-like sales down 0.2 pct in 3 months to December 28.
Mothercare (MTC.L)
Sector: Baby products
UK like-for-like sales down 4 pct in 12 weeks to January 4
Next (NXT.L)
Sector: Clothing
Total sales up 11.9 pct in 7 and a half weeks to December 24
Wm Morrison (MRW.L)
Sector: Food
Like-for-like sales exc. fuel down 5.6 pct in 6 weeks to January 5
Sainsbury (SBRY.L)
Sector: Food
Like-for-like sales, exc. fuel up 0.2 percent in 14 weeks to January 4
Ted Baker (TED.L)
Sector: Clothing
Retail sales up 18.3 pct in 8 weeks to January 4
Tesco (TSCO.L)
Sector: Food
UK like-for-like sales exc. fuel and VAT sales tax down 2.4 pct in 6 weeks to January 4
Topps Tiles (TPT.L)
Sector: Tiles/Flooring
Like-for-like sales up 9.3 pct in 13 weeks to December 28
Waitrose JLP.UL
Sector: Food
Like-for-like sales, exc. fuel up 3.1 pct in 5 weeks to December 24
(Compiled by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)