LONDON Below is a summary of how Britain's retailers fared over Christmas, after many were forced to slash prices to drive up sales in the run up to the key festive trading period.

RETAILER/RIC/SECTOR/PERFORMANCE

Debenhams (DEB.L)

Sector: Department store

Like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct in 17 weeks to December 28

Co-operative Group

Sector: Food, Banking

Like-for-like sales up 1 pct in 13 weeks to January 4

Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like UK sales up 10.9 pct in 13 weeks to December 29

Dunelm Group (DNLM.L)

Sector: Homewares store

Like-for-like sales up 2.9 pct in second quarter to December 28

Greggs (GRG.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales up 3.1 pct in 5 weeks to January 4

House of Fraser

Sector: Department store

Like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct in 9 weeks to December 28

JD Sports Fashion (JD.L)

Sector: Clothing

Like-for-like sales at UK & Ireland sports and fashion stores for 48 weeks to January 4 "marginally ahead" of 5.8 pct growth guided to in November after 42 weeks of trading

John Lewis JLP.UL

Sector: Department store

Like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct in 5 weeks to December 28

Majestic Wine MJW.L

Sector: Beverages

UK like-for-like sales up 2.8 pct in 10 weeks to January 6

Marks & Spencer (MKS.L)

Sector: Clothing/Food

UK like-for-like sales down 0.2 pct in 3 months to December 28.

Mothercare (MTC.L)

Sector: Baby products

UK like-for-like sales down 4 pct in 12 weeks to January 4

Next (NXT.L)

Sector: Clothing

Total sales up 11.9 pct in 7 and a half weeks to December 24

Wm Morrison (MRW.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales exc. fuel down 5.6 pct in 6 weeks to January 5

Sainsbury (SBRY.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales, exc. fuel up 0.2 percent in 14 weeks to January 4

Ted Baker (TED.L)

Sector: Clothing

Retail sales up 18.3 pct in 8 weeks to January 4

Tesco (TSCO.L)

Sector: Food

UK like-for-like sales exc. fuel and VAT sales tax down 2.4 pct in 6 weeks to January 4

Topps Tiles (TPT.L)

Sector: Tiles/Flooring

Like-for-like sales up 9.3 pct in 13 weeks to December 28

Waitrose JLP.UL

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales, exc. fuel up 3.1 pct in 5 weeks to December 24

