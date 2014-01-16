LONDON Below is a summary of how Britain's retailers fared over Christmas, after many were forced to slash prices to drive up sales in the run up to the key festive trading period.

RETAILER/RIC/SECTOR/PERFORMANCE

Associated British Foods (ABF.L)

Sector: Clothing/Food

Primark sales up 12 pct in 16 weeks to January 4

ASOS (ASOS.L)

Sector: Fashion

Total retail sales up 38 pct in four months to December 31

Booker Group (BOK.L)

Sector: Cash & Carry Wholesale

Like-for-like total sales up 2.0 pct in 16 weeks to January 3

Debenhams (DEB.L)

Sector: Department store

Like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct in 17 weeks to December 28

Co-operative Group

Sector: Food, Banking

Like-for-like sales up 1 pct in 13 weeks to January 4

Dixons Retail DXNS.L

Sector: Electrical Goods

Group like-for-like sales up 3 pct in November 1 to January 4 period.

Domino's Pizza Group (DOM.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like UK sales up 10.9 pct in 13 weeks to December 29

Dunelm Group (DNLM.L)

Sector: Homewares store

Like-for-like sales up 2.9 pct in second quarter to December 28

Greggs (GRG.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales up 3.1 pct in 5 weeks to January 4

Halfords (HFD.L)

Sector: Cycling/cars

Like-for-like retail sales up 5.9 pct in 15 weeks to January 10

Home Retail Group HOME.L

Sector: Household/DIY

Argos like-for-like sales up 3.8 pct in 18 weeks to January 4.

Homebase like-for-like sales up 4.7 pct.

House of Fraser

Sector: Department store

Like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct in 9 weeks to December 28

Jaeger

Sector: Fashion

Like-for-like sales up 23 pct in 13 weeks to December 28

JD Sports Fashion (JD.L)

Sector: Clothing

Like-for-like sales at UK & Ireland sports and fashion stores for 48 weeks to January 4 "marginally ahead" of 5.8 pct growth guided to in November after 42 weeks of trading

John Lewis JLP.UL

Sector: Department store

Like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct in 5 weeks to December 28

Majestic Wine MJW.L

Sector: Beverages

UK like-for-like sales up 2.8 pct in 10 weeks to January 6

Marks & Spencer (MKS.L)

Sector: Clothing/Food

UK like-for-like sales down 0.2 pct in 3 months to December 28

Moss Bros (MOSB.L)

Sector: Clothing

Like-for-like sales up 12.9 pct in five weeks to January 11

Mothercare (MTC.L)

Sector: Baby products

UK like-for-like sales down 4 pct in 12 weeks to January 4

N Brown (BWNG.L)

Sector: Clothing

Like-for-like sales up 7.2 pct in six weeks to January 11

Next (NXT.L)

Sector: Clothing

Total sales up 11.9 pct in 7 and a half weeks to December 24

Ocado (OCDO.L)

Sector: Food

Gross sales up 21.3 pct in six weeks to January 5

Wm Morrison (MRW.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales excl. fuel down 5.6 pct in 6 weeks to January 5

Sainsbury (SBRY.L)

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales, excl. fuel up 0.2 percent in 14 weeks to January 4

Shop Direct

Sector: Online retail

Total sales excl. VAT up 5 pct in 6 weeks to December 27

Ted Baker (TED.L)

Sector: Clothing

Retail sales up 18.3 pct in 8 weeks to January 4

Tesco (TSCO.L)

Sector: Food

UK like-for-like sales excl. fuel and VAT sales tax down 2.4 pct in 6 weeks to January 4

Thorntons THT.L

Sector: Food

Total sales up 6.3 pct in 14 weeks to January 11

Topps Tiles (TPT.L)

Sector: Tiles/Flooring

Like-for-like sales up 9.3 pct in 13 weeks to December 28

Waitrose JLP.UL

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales, excl. fuel up 3.1 pct in 5 weeks to December 24

(Compiled by Neil Maidment; Editing by Kate Holton)