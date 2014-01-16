LONDON Below is a summary of how Britain's retailers fared over Christmas, after many were forced to slash prices to drive up sales in the run up to the key festive trading period.
RETAILER/RIC/SECTOR/PERFORMANCE
Associated British Foods
Sector: Clothing/Food
Primark sales up 12 pct in 16 weeks to January 4
ASOS
Sector: Fashion
Total retail sales up 38 pct in four months to December 31
Booker Group
Sector: Cash & Carry Wholesale
Like-for-like total sales up 2.0 pct in 16 weeks to January 3
Debenhams
Sector: Department store
Like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct in 17 weeks to December 28
Co-operative Group
Sector: Food, Banking
Like-for-like sales up 1 pct in 13 weeks to January 4
Dixons Retail
Sector: Electrical Goods
Group like-for-like sales up 3 pct in November 1 to January 4 period.
Domino's Pizza Group
Sector: Food
Like-for-like UK sales up 10.9 pct in 13 weeks to December 29
Dunelm Group
Sector: Homewares store
Like-for-like sales up 2.9 pct in second quarter to December 28
Greggs
Sector: Food
Like-for-like sales up 3.1 pct in 5 weeks to January 4
Halfords
Sector: Cycling/cars
Like-for-like retail sales up 5.9 pct in 15 weeks to January 10
Home Retail Group
Sector: Household/DIY
Argos like-for-like sales up 3.8 pct in 18 weeks to January 4.
Homebase like-for-like sales up 4.7 pct.
House of Fraser
Sector: Department store
Like-for-like sales up 4.3 pct in 9 weeks to December 28
Jaeger
Sector: Fashion
Like-for-like sales up 23 pct in 13 weeks to December 28
JD Sports Fashion
Sector: Clothing
Like-for-like sales at UK & Ireland sports and fashion stores for 48 weeks to January 4 "marginally ahead" of 5.8 pct growth guided to in November after 42 weeks of trading
John Lewis
Sector: Department store
Like-for-like sales up 6.9 pct in 5 weeks to December 28
Majestic Wine
Sector: Beverages
UK like-for-like sales up 2.8 pct in 10 weeks to January 6
Marks & Spencer
Sector: Clothing/Food
UK like-for-like sales down 0.2 pct in 3 months to December 28
Moss Bros
Sector: Clothing
Like-for-like sales up 12.9 pct in five weeks to January 11
Mothercare
Sector: Baby products
UK like-for-like sales down 4 pct in 12 weeks to January 4
N Brown
Sector: Clothing
Like-for-like sales up 7.2 pct in six weeks to January 11
Next
Sector: Clothing
Total sales up 11.9 pct in 7 and a half weeks to December 24
Ocado
Sector: Food
Gross sales up 21.3 pct in six weeks to January 5
Wm Morrison
Sector: Food
Like-for-like sales excl. fuel down 5.6 pct in 6 weeks to January 5
Sainsbury
Sector: Food
Like-for-like sales, excl. fuel up 0.2 percent in 14 weeks to January 4
Shop Direct
Sector: Online retail
Total sales excl. VAT up 5 pct in 6 weeks to December 27
Ted Baker
Sector: Clothing
Retail sales up 18.3 pct in 8 weeks to January 4
Tesco
Sector: Food
UK like-for-like sales excl. fuel and VAT sales tax down 2.4 pct in 6 weeks to January 4
Thorntons
Sector: Food
Total sales up 6.3 pct in 14 weeks to January 11
Topps Tiles
Sector: Tiles/Flooring
Like-for-like sales up 9.3 pct in 13 weeks to December 28
Waitrose
Sector: Food
Like-for-like sales, excl. fuel up 3.1 pct in 5 weeks to December 24
