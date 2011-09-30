A shopper leaves the checkout at a branch of Sainsbury's in Manchester September 15, 2008. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Two of Britain's biggest retailers -- J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) and Tesco (TSCO.L) -- will likely underscore the pressure on shoppers grappling with the worst squeeze on disposable incomes in decades when they report next week.

Analysts expected Tesco, which accounts for more than one in every 10 pounds spent in British shops, to show its biggest fall in underlying quarterly sales in its home market since at least the early 1990s.

Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer behind French peer Carrefour (CARR.PA) and U.S. leader Wal-Mart (WMT.N), has been suffering more than its main British supermarket rivals, in part because it sells a higher proportion of discretionary non-food goods, an area where shoppers are making the biggest cutbacks.

Sainsbury, No.3 in Britain behind Wal-Mart's Asda and Tesco and also set to report on Wednesday, was tipped to report a modest rise in underlying sales, helped by store extensions.

With food prices rising more quickly, that means volumes are falling. In other words, Britons are cutting back on the amount of groceries they buy as the struggle with higher household bills, subdued wages growth and government austerity.

Tesco, which makes about two thirds of sales and profit in Britain, announced a 500 million pound price-cutting campaign Last week aimed at kick-starting demand and stemming its market share losses.

Analysts are split on the likely impact.

Some note that, to preserve profit margins, Tesco will fund most of the campaign by cutting back on its Clubcard loyalty scheme, leaving them to wonder if shoppers will notice.

Others think rivals will have to respond which could lead to a price war hitting profits across the sector.

In that regard, Sainsbury's could be vulnerable because it has less financial firepower than Asda and Wm Morrison (MRW.L).

TESCO ABROAD

While struggling in Britain, Tesco has been benefiting from faster growth in some overseas markets, particularly in Asia.

The group, with about 5,400 stores in 14 countries, was expected to post an 8 percent rise in first-half operating profit to 1.83 billion pounds, according to a Reuters poll.

That would compare favourably with competitors. On a broadly similar basis, first-half earnings fell 22 percent at Carrefour and 4 percent at German group Metro (MEOG.DE), while rising 3 percent at Wal-Mart and 7 percent at Morrison.

Nonetheless, analysts are concerned about signs consumer spending growth is slowing in South Korea, Tesco's second-biggest market, and that the euro zone debt crisis could hit its businesses in central and eastern Europe.

They also want to see progress towards the group's goals to significantly reduce losses at its U.S. chain Fresh & Easy this financial year and improve investment returns.

Last month, Tesco said it would quit Japan after years of losses, underscoring its drive to lift returns.

Analysts expected first-half losses at Fresh & Easy of about 70 million pounds, down from 95 million a year ago.

Tesco boss Phil Clarke, who was given a boost earlier this week by news influential U.S. investor Warren Buffett had upped his stake, may also come under pressure to spell out a timetable for the group's banking business after a delay to the launch of mortgages.

Pretax profit before one-off items, but including property proceeds, was forecast to rise 4 percent to 1.87 billion pounds on a 7 percent increase in sales to 31.9 billion.

Tesco shares have outperformed the STOXX Europe 600 retail index .SXRP by 3 percent this year. They trade at 10.8 times forecast earnings, below Wal-Mart on 11.5 and Carrefour on 11.4, but above Sainsbury's 10.1, according to Reuters data.

Trading updates from homewares retailer Dunelm (DNLM.L) on Wednesday, and baker Greggs (GRG.L) as well as car parts-to-bicycles group Halfords (HFD.L) on Thursday, should reinforce the squeeze on discretionary spending, though the former two could benefit from a low-price focus.

($1 = 0.638 pound)

(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)