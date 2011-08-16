(Adds background, comment from consumer watchdog group)

LONDON Aug 16 British electricity and gas supplier RWE npower will raise retail energy prices by 12.2 percent from Oct. 1 in the last of a string of price hikes by Britain's six dominant energy companies.

The utility said the increases, which work out to 37 pence extra per day for dual-fuel customers, were due to volatile trading conditions in wholesale energy markets compounded by diminishing production from ageing North Sea gas fields.

Household energy bills have soared in response as cut-offs in Libyan supply and growing global demand for gas to replace lost nuclear output in Japan have lifted wholesale prices.

For the company's single-fuel customers, gas prices will rise by 15.7 percent, compared with 7.2 percent for electricity.

RWE npower said higher reported profits from retail operations in the January-June period failed to offset investments costs, necessitating a further round of hikes.

"We are now forced to buy energy on the volatile global wholesale market," according to Kevin Miles, RWE npower chief commercial officer Kevin.

"World events have pushed up prices, and we believe this trend will continue," he added, after noting that npower's hikes were lower than those of the UK's other big energy providers.

Consumer watchdog groups lashed out the latest round of price increases as a darkening economic backdrop continues to squeeze household budgets.

"Customers didn't feel much benefit when wholesale costs were low but have seen prices rocket when costs have gone up," Adam Scorer, director of external affairs at Consumer Focus, said.

"With wholesale costs around a third lower than their peak, understandably people are questioning whether it is right that customers face all-time high prices."

"Energy markets may be complex to understand, but for many consumers they just defy all common sense," he added. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)