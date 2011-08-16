LONDON Aug 16 British electricity and gas supplier RWE npower will raise retail energy prices by 12.2 percent from October 1, ending a string of price hikes encompassing Britain's six dominant energy companies.

The increase, which applies to dual fuel prices, equates to an increase of 37 pence per day, and is the lowest increase of any other UK supplier, the utility said in a statement.

"With reduced quantities of North Sea gas, we are now forced to buy energy on the volatile global wholesale market. World events have pushed up prices and we believe this trend will continue," Kevin Miles, chief commercial officer at RWE npower, said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)