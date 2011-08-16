LONDON Aug 16 British electricity and gas
supplier RWE npower will raise retail energy prices by 12.2
percent from October 1, ending a string of price hikes
encompassing Britain's six dominant energy companies.
The increase, which applies to dual fuel prices, equates to
an increase of 37 pence per day, and is the lowest increase of
any other UK supplier, the utility said in a statement.
"With reduced quantities of North Sea gas, we are now forced
to buy energy on the volatile global wholesale market. World
events have pushed up prices and we believe this trend will
continue," Kevin Miles, chief commercial officer at RWE npower,
said.
