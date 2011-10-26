LONDON Europeans will defy pressure on their disposable income to spend a little more on Christmas this year than last, with a surge in online shopping offsetting a dip in store-based sales, according to a study published on Wednesday.

The Centre for Retail Research (CRR), in a report commissioned by online shopping comparison website Kelkoo, forecast retail sales in nine major European countries would climb 1.4 percent year-on-year to 319.1 billion euros (278 billion pounds) in the last six weeks of the year.

While store-based sales are tipped to fall 0.5 percent to 279.6 billion euros, online sales are predicted to jump 17.3 percent to 39.5 billion, or 12 percent of the total.

"The outlook this Christmas shows some signs of promise for retailers despite the harsh economic climate," said Kelkoo chief executive Richard Stables.

Christmas is a critical time for many retailers, with some earning up to 60 percent of their annual profits in just a few weeks of trading. The CRR said its forecast for the six week period accounted for about 16 percent of annual retail sales.

Many European retailers are struggling as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

"A climate of government cuts and economic uncertainty is likely to undermine consumer spending, meaning consumers are likely to remain as determined as ever to make sure they are getting the best prices, which could explain why we expect to see many of them head online for their Christmas shopping," Stables said.

The CRR forecast Germany would see the strongest growth in retail sales, with an increase of 2.7 percent. Seven other countries -- Britain, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden -- would see modest growth, while Spain would see sales dip 0.1 percent, it predicted.

The study, conducted in September, drew data from national statistics authorities, independent research organisations including Euromonitor and Mintel and a survey of a cross section of 50 large retailers.

(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Will Waterman)