LONDON Britain's multiple retailers closed 14 stores a day on average across the country in 2011, according to data compiled on behalf of PwC by the Local Data Company (LDC).

The data revealed that across multiple retailers in 500 town centres there was a net reduction of 174 shops in 2011, a decrease of 0.25 percent.

Bookshops, electricals, home furnishing, menswear, off-licences, bars/pubs and travel shops were the hardest hit in 2011.

Electricals stores and bookshops particularly suffered because they sell products that are increasingly bought online.

Charity shops, pound shops, shoe shops, bakers, credit unions and supermarkets/convenience stores bucked the trend showing growth during the year.

"A common feature of retailers in distress who we are dealing with is that they have too many locations. Relatively long leases have been entered into in a growth phase of the economy which are no longer appropriate," said Mike Jervis, PwC insolvency partner.

"With the move to out of town locations and the numbers of closures being announced currently, this decline is likely to continue into 2012 and thus lead to a rise in vacancy rates," added Matthew Hopkinson, director of the Local Data Company.

Many retailers are struggling as Britons feel the pinch. Although inflation eased to 3.6 percent in January, disposable incomes are being squeezed by muted wage growth and government austerity measures, and as they worry about job security and a stagnant housing market.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Matt Scuffham)