LONDON Retail sales ticked down in August driven by a slump in online sales as Britons watched the Olympics on television, official data showed on Thursday.

KEY POINTS

- Steepest monthly fall in sales of household goods since Jan 2010

- Steepest monthly fall in non-store retailing since Dec 2007. The ONS said online retailers reported decline in sales as people watched the Olympics on television.

ANALYSTS' COMMENTS

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT

"The August retail sales indicate that for all its many virtues, the Olympic Games appears to have hindered rather than helped retail sales.

"Indeed, it is evident that online sales in particular were hit appreciably as people watched the Games rather than shop. It is also likely that shopping footfall suffered to some extent overall from the Olympics.

"The main benefit of the Olympics on retail sales appears to have been in helping to lift lifting sales of sporting goods.

"Looking ahead, it seems likely that retail sales will remain muted overall in the near term at least. Consumers still face serious headwinds that are limiting their willingness as well as their ability to spend."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC

"Retails sales have fallen in August broadly in line with expectations.

"It looks as though the Olympics had a negative impact on retail activity over the Olympic period.

"It does appear that watching the Olympics took precedence over usual retail activity."

ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK

"It wasn't the bloodbath that some had feared.

"I think the media reaction will be to blame the Olympic Games for people staying away from the shops, particularly in London. While the Olympic Games inspired a generation of future athletes it didn't really inspire much in the way of retail therapy.

"The main takeaway point is it's a relief, it wasn't an absolute collapse.

"The underlying trend should be favourable, more and more people have got jobs. Inflation is slowing so the trend should be favourable and that's good news for overall growth."

ROSS WALKER, RBS

"In line with expectations, though it was a slightly bigger fall. The split looks plausible. The non-food sector felt the strain in the month of August.

"Overall demand is still soft, but the retail industry is still holding up. We can expect positive growth in the third quarter.

"Insofar as it tells us about broader household spending, perhaps it's instructive, people are still feeling the pinch."

JAMES KNIGHTLEY, ING

"While today's report does show an overall fall, the reasons behind it are largely down to one-off factors.

"With employment posting strong gains and inflation edging lower we are hopeful of a return to positive, albeit low, retail sales growth in the next few months."

SAMUEL TOMBS, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"August's retail sales figures add to the evidence that the Olympics did not provide the hoped-for boost to spending on the high street.

"Retail sales volumes fell by 0.2 percent on the previous month, led by drops in sales of household goods (down 2.7 percent) and in department stores (down 0.7 percent).

"Admittedly, some of this weakness may be temporary. While August's 2.5 percent monthly rise in petrol prices squeezed the amount of money left over for discretionary spending, the recent fall in oil prices suggests that petrol prices could soon fall back a touch.

"What's more, it may be that August's drop in sales simply reflected households spending more off the high street during the Games, for example in hotels and restaurants.

"And even after this drop, retail sales were still 0.6 percent higher than three months ago, suggesting that they are likely to contribute to a brief return to positive GDP growth in the third quarter.

"Nonetheless, with consumer confidence still very weak and inflation set to outpace earnings growth for another six months or so, we would not be surprised to see further falls in retail sales in the coming months."

(Reporting by UK Economics)