A sales assistant carries shirts for the new autumn/ winter women's wear collection in Marks & Spencer's in central London July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

LONDON British retailers enjoyed their best July in six years as a summer heat wave, sporting triumphs and the arrival of a royal baby gave consumers an excuse to splash out, industry data showed on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said the total value of retail sales was 3.9 percent higher last month than a year ago - almost double the growth seen in July last year and the best July performance since 2006.

Like-for-like sales, which strips out changes in stores' floorspace, grew 2.2 percent last month, the best monthly reading since February.

July saw strong growth, with summer barbecue ingredients selling particularly well, the survey showed.

"Sales of food and drink soared as consumers popped open the bubbly and held barbecues to celebrate the royal family's newest arrival, Murray's Wimbledon triumph and the warm delights of summer," said David McCorquodale, Head of Retail at accountancy firm KPMG.

While one-off factors may have exaggerated the sales rise, the figures add to evidence that Britain's economic recovery is gathering pace.

A survey on Monday showed the country's services sector expanded last month at its fastest pace in more than six years.

(Reporting by Christina Fincher, editing by Andy Bruce)