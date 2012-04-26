LONDON Retail sales fell slightly more than expected in April, but stores reported the strongest outlook for more than a year, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Thursday.

The CBI distributive trades survey's sales balance dropped to -6 from 0 the previous month, compared to analysts forecasts of a dip to -4, suggesting a fall in sales volumes from a year earlier, when they had benefited from a royal wedding and good weather.

But the balance of expected sales for May rose sharply to +19, its highest since February 2011.

These figures chime with other business surveys that point to a modest recovery in corporate and household morale, but contrast with official data released on Tuesday that showed the economy had slipped into recession.

"The situation on our high streets remains fragile. Consumers are still holding off from buying bigger-ticket items and opting to spend on smaller 'treat' purchases that give them a lift without breaking the budget," said Asda chief operating officer Judith McKenna, who chairs the CBI's survey panel.

"If, as expected, inflation falls further later this year, we may see some growth in retail sales. But as long as high unemployment and sluggish wage growth dampen confidence, spending will remain tight," she added.

Food and durable goods sales fell in April, while clothing sales improved, the CBI said.

Consumer morale rose in March to its highest level in nine months as Britons became less worried about the job market and more willing to splash out on big-ticket items like houses and cars, a survey by lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

And last week official data showed that retail sales posted the biggest rise in more than a year in March.

(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova, writing by David Milliken)