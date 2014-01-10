LONDON Jan 10 Rampant discounting dominated
Christmas retail trade last year - but the clear winners were
those who held out against price cutting and had both
high-street and online stores to benefit from the last-minute
surge in trade.
"December 2013 was all about nerve, margin and
multi-channel," said David McCorquodale, head of retail
consultancy at KPMG. "Those who ... provided a seamless service
between channels will feel pleased, whilst those who discounted
heavily to force sales will count the cost in margin."
Despite signs the British economy is improving, household
incomes remain under pressure because inflation is outstripping
pay rises, and retailers who have published trading updates so
far are showing mixed Christmas results.
The British Retail Consortium said shoppers spent 1.8
percent more in December than a year earlier, helped by a surge
in the four days before Christmas. But overall that number was a
drop from annual growth of 2.3 percent in November.
Using a like-for-like measure which adjusts for changes in
floor space, sales were 0.4 percent higher on the year compared
to a 0.6 percent increase in November.
"While confidence levels were higher than the previous year,
this wasn't always matched by more money in pockets," said BRC
director-general Helen Dickinson.
With two thirds of UK GDP generated by consumer spending,
the figures will raise questions about the durability of the
economic recovery in 2014 - not least because retailers are
already warning consumers are likely to tighten their belts in
the early part of 2014 after splashing out at Christmas.
"We expect customers to spend cautiously in the few months
following Christmas, in an attempt to rebalance the household
finances," said Justin King, CEO of J Sainsbury.
Simon Wolfson, CEO of Next, Britain's No. 2 clothing
retailer, pointed out that economic growth was likely to result
in higher interest rates which, in turn, would probably moderate
mortgage-owners' spending.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
So far the winners from the festive period are Next, top
department store group John Lewis and its sister
company and sixth-largest grocer Waitrose. Heavy discounters
Aldi and Lidl also enjoyed a good
Christmas, taking share from the "big four" grocers - Tesco
, Wal-Mart's Asda, Sainsbury's and Morrisons
.
High profile casualties were Debenhams, the No. 2
department store, and Mothercare, the baby products
group, which both issued profit warnings, as well as Tesco,
Morrisons, and Marks & Spencer - the country's largest
clothing retailer - which all had profit forecasts for the full
year cut as a result of poor Christmas sales.
The losers all blamed an unprecedented level of promotional
activity, fewer customers on the high street and a continuing
squeeze on household incomes. Unseasonal weather also hit
clothing sales in particular.
The winners' strategies were to hold firm and offer
extensive online shopping facilities: Next has a strict policy
of never discounting until its Boxing Day sale and is now on
course to make more profit in 2013-14 than M&S. It also profited
from shoppers' growing confidence in ordering online
The BRC said online sales of non-food products grew 19.2
percent in December year-on-year, the highest growth in four
years, with one in five non-food products bought online, helped
by the surge in use of smartphones and tablets.
Next week will bring another raft of updates from retailers
including Burberry, Primark, ASOS,
Ocado, Dixons and Home Retail.
Meanwhile, the losers will be licking their wounds and
pondering a promotional strategy re-think.
Analysts at UK brokerage N+1 Singer suggest evidence of
discount fatigue among customers of Debenhams, among others, may
necessitate it going "cold turkey" for a period.