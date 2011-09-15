LONDON Retail sales fell slightly less than expected in August, but underlying sales remained flat, as consumers remained reluctant to spend at a time of great

economic uncertainty, official data showed on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said it has difficult to quantify the effects of widespread rioting in August, noting that some retailers had suffered due to store closures, while others had picked up trade due to a change in shopping behaviour.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS:

ROSS WALKER, RBS:

"The figures weren't as bad as we had feared, we had thought rioting in the early part of the month might have induced a bit more weakness."

"Retail numbers are notoriously quite volatile month to month, so you get a more informed comment from the quarterly and year over year trend.

And the big picture is still the same: if you look at the values data we are spending money.

The reason we have flat to slightly negative volumes numbers is because inflation is exceeding that income growth. The volumes numbers, the real terms growth numbers, are weak but they exaggerate the weakness in underlying demand.

I don't think you are going to see a recovery in volumes and therefore real household consumption growth until inflation is back down, it is inflation that is killing the growth numbers, i think it is a mistake to say that it's mainly weak demand. Demand is weak, but inflation is inflicting more damage than weak income growth."

PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC:

"Sales volumes are down in August but not by as much as we had thought. In fact, high street activity has held out relatively well over the summer and the key question looking forward is if that will remain the case given the background of a slow economy and a deteriorating labour market. We continue to believe that prospect of further QE is imminent."

HOWARD ARCHER, IHS:

"While the 0.2% fall in retail sales in August was broadly in line with expectations, the drop is nevertheless a further blow to third-quarter growth prospects given the importance of consumer spending. It adds to the mounting pressure on the Bank of England to enact further Quantitative Easing to try and give the economy a boost."

"Sharply squeezed purchasing power, rising unemployment, depressed confidence and a moribund housing market are causing consumers to keep their hands in their pockets."

"The Office for National Statistics indicated that it was difficult to quantify the overall effects of the riots on retail sales in August, but even allowing for a limited impact, it is evident that the softness in retail sales is primarily a reflection on the serious squeeze on consumers' purchasing power, low confidence and a reluctance to spend. "

"The prospects for consumer spending seem pretty bleak in the near term at least. Consumer confidence is very low, with purchasing power under severe pressure from high inflation, muted wage growth and tighter fiscal policy."

"The only real good news for consumers at the moment is that it now looks highly likely that the Bank of England will hold off from raising interest rates for some considerable time to come, indeed we do not expect a move until 2013."

AMIT KARA, UBS:

"Broadly in line with market expectations, the big picture view here is that the consumer will remain under pressure for a prolonged period of time.

But next year, in so far as some of these one-off factors such as the VAT rate drop out of the inflation index, there should be some relief, but structural weakness is likely to persist for a prolonged period of time."